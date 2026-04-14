Myersville Road in Springfield Township has a speeding problem, according to portable speed-monitoring signs

Hundreds of speeders are posing a safety hazard in Springfield Township, prompting the police department to deploy five portable speed-monitoring signs to calm traffic in residential neighborhoods.

According to the department, monitoring data from the signs shows that about 200 drivers per week exceed the speed limit by at least 10 mph on township roads.

Nearly 900 vehicles were recorded going over the speed limit on Myersville Road in just one week. Data also shows that one driver was going " an extremely dangerous" 80 mph over the posted speed limit.

"These signs provide a clearer understanding of traffic patterns and help us respond more effectively. While some drivers may speed due to familiarity with local roads or using them as shortcuts, studies consistently show that driver behavior is often influenced by roadway conditions rather than posted speed limits alone," the Springfield Township Police Department said in a news release.

While the speed-monitoring devices can't be used to issue citations, the data helps police identify areas of concern where excessive speed poses a safety risk in neighborhoods, with targeted enforcement being done on problematic roads.

"Officers are being directed to focus on excessive speed violations — particularly those exceeding 20 mph over the speed limit — and will take appropriate enforcement or educational action when necessary," the department said.

The department said it "remains committed to enhancing roadway safety and appreciates the community’s continued support in reporting concerns and promoting safe driving habits."