Navarre man arrested for Green homicide

GREEN, Ohio — A man from Navarre has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 45-year-old in Green on Sunday.

The suspect, Jeffrey J. Peasley, 40, was arrested Tuesday evening when Niles police officers spotted him driving a stolen motorcycle in their city, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

Peasley fled from police but crashed the motorcycle. Officers and a K-9 unit arrested him a short time later. He is currently incarcerated at the Summit County Jail.

The shooting happened at a home on Raber Road in Green around 7 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, a 45-year-old man, down from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released his name.

According to Summit County Jail records, Peasely is being held on a charge of murder.

