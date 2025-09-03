Roof collapses after Sagamore Hills fire

The Macedonia Fire Department worked on a house fire in the 7000 block of North Gannett Road in Sagamore Hills early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the house around 2 a.m.

When they arrived, they found the house in flames.

Crews entered the home to search for possible residents while starting to extinguish the fire.

After a couple of minutes, the officer in charge at the scene noticed the roof was beginning to collapse and had firefighters exit the home.

The roof collapsed shortly after.

It took firefighters around an hour to get the fire under control.

Firefighters said they do not believe anyone was home at the time of the fire due to no cars being in the driveway.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.