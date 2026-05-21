Signs posted at Firestone Metro Park after coyote den found near the Tuscarawas area

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — To protect people, pets and wildlife, Summit Metro Parks has a new notice posted at Firestone Metro Park.

Wildlife Services Supervisor Jason Whittle said a group of coyotes has found a new home just outside the nature area near the Tuscarawas area.

“The Metro Parks notified us. Didn’t frighten me. I’m still here,” said JoAnne Priest.

Now, signs have been posted to keep people away from Harrington Road for about three to four weeks.

“The female is with the pups right now. The pups are immobile until they can actually leave the den, and when they do, they’re going to scamper off in the landscape, and there will be no more defensive behavior,” said Whittle.

At this time, Summit Metro Parks doesn’t have any current pictures of the den, which is not on Firestone’s property.

But, this isn’t the first time park rangers have seen dens or coyotes around the area and taken close-up pictures from a distance with a zoom lens.

“As long as you stay away from their den, they’re like any animal or human. They’ll protect their young, and once they’re done raising their young, they move on. They really don’t want to be around humans,” said Priest.

Last Tuesday, Whittle said park police got a call from a woman who reported concerning coyote behavior. Whittle said she wasn’t injured.

But if you ever come face-to-face with the mama coyote and her pups, Whittle said to stay calm, make your presence known and slowly back away.

“Then, once everybody’s comfortable in the situation, yourself (and) the coyote, just take a minute to reflect and enjoy the experience. You have been lucky enough to see a coyote in the wild,” said Whittle.

For some, it may be hard to feel lucky. But you might have a change of heart when you find out that you’re not on the menu.

As for your pets, Whittle said it’s not common. Still, he said it doesn’t mean it can’t happen, so you should keep them on a leash.

“It’s a wild animal, and there are no guarantees but from all the information we’ve gathered so far, pets are way down the list,” said Whittle.

Visitors are asked to keep their distance from wildlife.