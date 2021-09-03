Small plane crashes into pond after taking off from Wadsworth airport, police say

WADSWORTH, Ohio — The Wadsworth Police Department is responding to a plane that crashed after takeoff Friday afternoon.

The Wadsworth Police Chief said a small plane, likely a single-engine, took off from the Wadsworth airport Friday and crashed in a small nearby pond.

It's unclear if there are any injuries or fatalities at this time.

A dive team is responding, police said.

This story is developing. News 5 will update this as more information becomes available.

