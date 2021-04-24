Summit County Fair returns in 2021 with 'Go Full County Fair' plans

TALLMADGE, Ohio — Last year, the Summit County Fair just made the cutoff before the state ordered county fairs to only hold junior fairs. Now, the fair is returning this summer with plans for a "Go Full County Fair" in 2021.

Planned for July 27- Aug.1, the Summit County Fair said it will adhere to state guidelines that are in effect during the dates of the fair, with signage and sanitation stations around the fairgrounds.

The 2021 Summit County Fair will include motocross, two demolition derbies, a tractor pull, a truck pull, harness racing at MGM Northfield Park Race Track and dirt drag racing.

Entertainment planed for this year's fair will include a Kids Day Circus, a Jurassic Park show, a Sunday Car Show, a concert on Friday night and local acts to round out the schedule.

Guests going to the Summit County Fair can expect rides, games, animals and 4-H displays—and of course—plenty of fair food.

Tickets for the fair will be sold online to avoid lines at the fairgrounds.

To learn more and to stay up to dates on times and scheduling, click here.

