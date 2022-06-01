Summit County health officials announce rise to medium level of COVID-19 transmission

SUMMIT COUNTY — Summit County Public Health announced Wednesday the county has risen to a medium transmission rate for the spread of COVID-19.

There were approximately 229 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the county over the past week, increasing the positivity rate to 7.6%. The percentage of beds being used for inpatient COVID-19 cases over the last week is at 4%.

This is an increase from last week’s report, which had 196 positive cases per 100,000 residents, and 2.8% of inpatient beds being used for COVID-19 cases.

Over half of the county's population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which currently stands at 64% total.

Before last week, Summit County had been at a low rate of transmission since the week of Feb. 21, 2022, when a total of 47 cases per 100,000 were reported, and 10% of ICU beds were occupied by COVID patients. This was a downgrade from a high transmission rate two weeks prior.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Summit County has had roughly 117,000 cases, which resulted in over 8,500 hospitalizations. The average age for hospitalization was 62. The death toll sits just under 2,000.

Summit County Public Health advises residents to test if you show symptoms, wear a mask if you have been exposed or show signs of COVID-19 and consider social distancing in indoor spaces.

