Masks to be required in all Cuyahoga Co. buildings starting Wednesday due to uptick in COVID cases

CLEVELAND — Starting on Wednesday, masks will be required inside all Cuyahoga County buildings, regardless of vaccination status.

COVID-19 cases in Cuyahoga County have been on the rise, as well as hospitalizations.

As of Monday, the county is averaging 366 cases per day, which is above the 200-case threshold to be labeled as high.

The CDC recommends that masks be worn indoors in any community with a high level of spread.

If you go inside a county-owned building, you are asked to wear a mask, keep a distance of at least six feet and allow no more than four people inside an elevator at a time.

“COVID-19 cases are increasing again in Cuyahoga County, and we do not want to get back to where we were in December of last year,” said County Executive Armond Budish. “I know nobody wants to go back to mask mandates, but this executive order is a necessary measure to help keep both visitors to our buildings and our employees better protected against the virus. The best way to beat COVID is by getting vaccinated, so I encourage residents that are still unvaccinated to get the shot and stay up to date on boosters. This will better protect you, your loved ones, and the community. We will overcome this virus together.”

RELATED: CDC: COVID-19 levels 'high' in Cuyahoga, Lorain, Ashtabula counties

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

Download the News 5 app for free to easily access local coronavirus coverage, and to receive timely and limited news alerts on major COVID-19 developments. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Vaccinating Ohio - Find the latest news on the COVID-19 vaccines, Ohio's phased vaccination process, a map of vaccination clinics around the state, and links to sign up for a vaccination appointment through Ohio's online portal.

See data visualizations showing the impact of coronavirus in Ohio, including county-by-county maps, charts showing the spread of the disease, and more.

Rebound Northeast Ohio News 5's initiative to help people through the financial impact of the coronavirus by offering one place to go for information on everything available to help and how to access it. We're providing resources on:

Getting Back to Work - Learn about the latest job openings, how to file for benefits and succeed in the job market.

Making Ends Meet - Find help on topics from rent to food to new belt-tightening techniques.

Managing the Stress - Feeling isolated or frustrated? Learn ways to connect with people virtually, get counseling or manage your stress.

Doing What's Right - Keep track of the way people are spending your tax dollars and treating your community.

We're Open! Northeast Ohio is place created by News 5 to open us up to new ways of thinking, new ways of gathering and new ways of supporting each other.

View a map of COVID-19 testing locations here.

Visit Ohio's Coronavirus website for the latest updates from the Ohio Department of Health.

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.