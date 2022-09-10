Twinsburg family searching for missing 17-year-old daughter who was last seen Tuesday

TWINSBURG, Ohio — A Twinsburg family is searching for their missing daughter and sister.

Emma Linek, 17-years-old, was last seen on Tuesday.

Eleanor Linek, Emma’s mom, feels like she’s in a surreal reality.

“I look through feeds, sometimes, on my phone and you see missing children and you think ‘Oh my God, I can’t imagine what their family is going through,’ and here we are,” she said. “We need to get the word out there to try and find our daughter.”

The last time she saw or heard from Emma was on Tuesday when the family dropped her off at Hopkins International Airport in Cleveland. Her mom said they were dropping her off for a flight to Boston, where Emma attends a therapeutic boarding school.

“We took her to the airport, she passed through security, we saw her go through security and to her gate,” she said. “We don’t know what happened, if she got something to eat or what, but she missed her plane.”

The airline re-routed Emma on another flight to Boston, this time with a connecting flight in Atlanta.

“She got on the plane in Cleveland and then she went down to Atlanta,” said Linek.

But Emma never got on the plane from Atlanta to Boston.

“They have verification that she did get off the plane from Cleveland that landed in Atlanta but the last time they saw her was in baggage claim,” she said.

Linek said Emma does not have a cell phone with her and only had a carry-on bag.

“One of our concerns is that she’s on medication and she does not have her medication with her. I’m just worried that she’s not on her medication and we just want her to come home,” she added.

Emma’s dad went to Atlanta to search for her, but so far, they’re at a loss.

“Things aren’t going as fast as we would like or hope,” said Michael Linek, Emma’s brother. “We just want her home. We miss her. We want to know that she’s safe and get her back with us.”

Eleanor asks that people continue to spread the word and continue praying for her safe return.

“I just don’t know where she is besides in Atlanta, and that’s a pretty big city. we just want her to come home. We love her,” she said.

Emma Linek sometimes goes by Zari or Zarina Holmes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Twinsburg Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-963-6220.

RELATED: Twinsburg Police looking for 17-year-old girl last seen at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

