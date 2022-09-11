Missing 17-year-old girl from Twinsburg found safe, mother confirms

CLEVELAND — Emma Linek was found safe by someone and taken to a nearby police station in Atlanta, her mother confirmed to News 5 on Sunday afternoon.

News 5 is working to learn more details.

Emma Linek, 17-years-old, was last seen on Tuesday. The family dropped her off at Hopkins International Airport in Cleveland. Her mom said they were dropping her off for a flight to Boston, where Emma attends a therapeutic boarding school. The FBI joined the search on Friday.

The airline re-routed Emma on another flight to Boston, this time with a connecting flight in Atlanta.

“She got on the plane in Cleveland and then she went down to Atlanta,” said Linek's mother.

But Emma never got on the plane from Atlanta to Boston.

Linek said Emma does not have a cell phone with her and only had a carry-on bag.

“One of our concerns is that she’s on medication and she does not have her medication with her. I’m just worried that she’s not on her medication and we just want her to come home,” she said last week.

