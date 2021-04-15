U.S. Marshals arrest man who allegedly struck Stow police officer while fleeing from traffic stop

STOW, Ohio — The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a man Friday who police say struck an officer with a car last week while fleeing a traffic stop.

The suspect, Jevonte S. Jones, was taken into custody Thursday. According to Stow Municipal Court records, Jones is charged with failure to comply with police, a third-degree felony; aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony; stopping after accident, a fourth-degree felony; and obstructing official business. a fifth-degree felony.

Jones is currently being held in the Stow City Jail in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

The incident happened on April 9 around 7 p.m. Authorities said an officer initiated a traffic stop on the car Jones was in, but he drove off. A second officer got out of their vehicle to put down stop-sticks and was hit by Jones' car. The car then fled the scene.

Jones was later identified as the suspect, and a warrant for his arrest was issued on Tuesday.

The officer was treated at a nearby hospital and was stable, police said.

