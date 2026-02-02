'Unforseen mechanical issues' on buses prompts Green Local Schools District to cancel school Monday

GREEN, Ohio — The Green Local Schools District canceled classes on Monday due to "unforeseen mechanical issues" involving its bus fleet.

The district made the announcement on its website.

"Combined with forecasted temperatures, these mechanical failures would result in significant delays and force our students to wait outdoors for an unsafe period of time," the district said.

The district didn't specify the mechanical issues.

