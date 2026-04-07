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1 dead, 3 injured in Tuscarawas County crash

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News 5
<p>Tuscarawas County</p>
Tuscarawas County file image
Posted

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one person dead and three injured in Tuscarawas County.

The crash happened north of Circle Drive in York Township around 1:15 p.m. on Monday.

According to troopers, 24-year-old Dalton Miller was driving a 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis southbound on Stonecreek Road.

A 33-year-old woman was driving a 2012 Toyota Highlander northbound on Stonecreek Road, according to troopers.

Troopers said the Mercury drove left of center and struck the Toyota head-on.

The Toyota veered to the right and struck a guardrail.

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 21-year-old woman inside the Grand Marquis was transported to Mercy Hospital with unknown injuries.

The woman driving the Highlander and her 2-year-old son were transported to Akron General Hospital in unknown condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

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