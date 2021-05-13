55-year-old Dover man arrested on federal child porn charges

DOVER, Ohio — A 55-year-old man from Dover, Ohio has been arrested on federal child porn charges after investigators located thousands of images depicting child pornography on flash drives inside his home.

Brenton Cronebach Jr., 55, of Dover, was federally charged Wednesday with possession and transportation of child pornography.

According to the Cleveland Division of the FBI, a tip was received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children from Google.

Google indicated that files depicting child pornography had been shared and downloaded by a cell phone and email address associated with Cronebach.

On Wednesday, members of the FBI’s Canton Resident Agency Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant at his home.

Cronebach told investigators he downloaded thousands of images depicting child pornography and stored them on flash drives.

Investigators seized the flash drives. Cronebach will remain in federal custody pending a preliminary hearing on May 18.

The FBI is encouraging anyone that has a child that has interacted with Cronebach and they feel any of those interactions could have been sexually inappropriate or was an attempt to “groom” a minor for future sexual interactions to please contact the FBI at 1-877-FBI-OHIO. (1-877-324-6446).

