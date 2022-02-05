82-year-old man dies in New Philadelphia house fire

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — An 82-year-old man died after a fire broke out at a home in New Philadelphia Friday morning, according to the City of New Philadelphia Fire Department.

Around 10:32 a.m. New Philadelphia fire crews were called to the 1300 block of Lakeview Avenue for report of a structure fire.

Once on scene, fire crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from a one-story single family structure and a caregiver at the home trying to get back inside to get a man out.

Police on scene restrained the woman from entering the home as fire crews performed an interior attack on the flames while also conducting a primary search of the residence.

Seven minutes after their arrival, fire crews found an 82-year-old man inside the home and removed him. He died from injuries sustained in the fire, according to the New Philadelphia Fire Department.

No other injuries were reported in the fire, which remains under investigation to determine the cause and origin.

