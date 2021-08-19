Dover native, Olympic gold medal swimmer Hunter Armstrong reads to children at local library

DOVER, Ohio — When Olympic gold medal swimmer Hunter Armstrong was a young boy he would visit the Dover Public Library regularly. On Wednesday, Armstrong went back, this time to meet with children and read them stories.

Armstrong is fresh off his trip to Tokyo, Japan where he won a gold medal after helping get Team USA into the final medley relay at the Olympic Games.

The Dover High School grad and rising junior at The Ohio State University is making sure to give back to the local youth now that he's back at home.

Armstrong answered questions from the kids, signed autographs, took pictures and gave some words of inspiration for the children at the book reading.

