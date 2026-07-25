Man in custody following SWAT incident in Tuscarawas County

Tuscarawas County sheriff's deputies arrested a man Saturday morning after he allegedly fired a gun from his porch near his children and then refused to answer the door, prompting SWAT to be called in.

According to the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office, deputies were notified just before 6 a.m. about an incident that occurred in the 2200 block of Main Street in Midvale.

Authorities said deputies were informed that the suspect was allegedly intoxicated and had fired a round off "in close proximity to his children on the front porch."

The sheriff's department issued a reverse 911 call to residents, advising them to shelter in place. The SWAT team responded to the home, breached the front door and tossed in a flash bang. A drone was then used to enter the home and find the suspect, who was subsequently taken into custody, according to authorities. A firearm was found in the home, as well as a fresh-looking spent shell casing on the front porch.

"No force was used to effect the arrest," the department said.

The suspect, who has not been named, is being held in jail "pending the filing of numerous felony and misdemeanor charges," the department said.