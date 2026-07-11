44-year-old man fatally shot in Smithville

SMITHVILLE, Ohio — A 44-year-old was found with a fatal gun shot wound in Smithville Friday, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

The county's communication center received a 911 call from a woman who reported a gun shot, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies responded to the 3700 block of Smithville Western Road, and when they arrived at the location, they found the 44-year-old man dead, according to the sheriff's office.

An initial investigation led detectives to arrest a suspect, and the investigation is ongoing, the sheriff's office said.