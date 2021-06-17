Cleveland man charged in connection to deadly shooting at Dragway 42 in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio — A Cleveland man has been charged in connection to a shooting that left a 33-year-old man dead and three others injured at Dragway 42 in Wayne County on Sunday.

Jonathan Paul Roman Perez, of Cleveland, has been charged with felonious assault for his involvement in the case, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Perez is currently under guard at a medical facility as a result of non-life threatening injuries he received during the shooting.

Investigators received video clips that captured the moments of the shooting. Witness statements and other evidence were obtained, leading detectives to obtain an arrest warrant for Perez.

The shooting killed Luis Cuevas, 33, of Cleveland.

Once Perez is released from the hospital, he will be transported to the Wayne County Jail.

"I am pleased with the progress we have made with this case but there is more work to be done and the possibility of additional charges as well as defendants, remains. While violent incidents such as this are rare in Wayne County, we approach these investigations with the goal of obtaining the truth" said Sheriff Travis Hutchinson in a Facebook post.

