Help locate this missing retired K-9 from Doylestown

DOYLESTOWN, Ohio — Jet, a retired K-9 from the Doylestown Police Department, is still missing after escaping from her crate and out a window screen on Sept. 5.

She is a black German Shepherd and lives with her handler in the State Street and Romig Road area in Barberton, Doylestown police said in a Facebook post.

As of Saturday morning, Doylestown police have received a few tips of possible sightings over the past 24 to 48 hours, the post said. The sightings have not been confirmed by her handler.

Do not try to capture her unless she willingly approaches you, police said.

Instead, contact Doylestown dispatch at 330-658-2771, and ask to be connected to the officer on duty.

A reward is being offered for her safe return.

