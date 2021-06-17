More arrests may be to come in Wayne County shooting

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio — While one man has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of Luis Cuevas that took place in Wayne County on Sunday, authorities said that more arrests may be still to come.

Jonathan Paul Roman Perez has been charged with felonious assault in connection to the shooting, but he may not be the only one that’s responsible for it, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

“You were in the wrong, you were drunk, reckless, and you risked a lot of people’s lives,” Taydreet Maurosa, Cuevas’ sister-in-law, said while pleading with those in connection to the shooting to turn themselves in. “You did a lot. You ruined our lives.”

Cuevas was at Dragway 42, where the shooting took place, as part of a family outing, according to Maurosa.

“We actually go all the time to Dragway 42,” Maurosa said. ”It’s been in the family for a long time. We just went, just like a regular day to the racetrack. Luis is actually a driver and mechanic. Worked all week trying to get the car together for the racetrack event. It was just a great day. You know, he was very happy, he was able to beat his record.”

But after that, things took a turn for the worse.

“At the end of the day, just ready to pack up and then things just got crazy. A guy was drunk, driving reckless and was asked to leave and never left,” Maurosa said. “Things escalated and it turned into a shoot out where [Cuevas] lost his life.

“He was a good person. He was just there to race and this ended up happening to him. He didn’t deserve this. We just ask for justice for Luis.”

Maurosa added that they were innocent bystanders and didn’t know the person that shot Cuevas.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department shared on Facebook on Thursday morning that the investigation is still on-going and more arrests may be made.

RELATED: Cleveland man charged in connection to deadly shooting at Dragway 42 in Wayne County

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.