Ohio counties to test tornado siren systems at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday

Counties across Ohio may be testing their outdoor tornado warning sirens and mass notification systems at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday as part of the state’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, taking place March 17-23.

Gov. Mike DeWine encouraged all Ohioans to prepare themselves for severe weather this spring and summer, especially in light of the deadly tornadoes in Logan County and other parts of the state last week.

While cities and counties may be testing their tornado alarms on other dates, the governor encouraged counties, cities, businesses, schools and households to practice their tornado drills and review their emergency plans Wednesday.

“The statewide drill offers time to establish a safe shelter location before severe weather strikes,” said Ohio Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Sima Merick. “We know sheltering can save lives and encourage all Ohioans to make or review an existing emergency plan and be prepared.”

In a news release, the governor’s office provided these Safety and Preparedness tips:

Tornado Watch - Be Prepared: When conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes. Be ready to move to a place of safety if the watch is upgraded to a warning or if threatening weather approaches.

Tornado Warning - Take Action: When a tornado is imminent or has been sighted. Warnings indicate impending danger to life and property. Seek safe shelter immediately.

Prepare for Severe Weather and Home Emergencies: Build a kit and make a plan. This includes having a severe weather kit for home and vehicle and creating an emergency plan/or updating your existing plan.

Be Aware of Hazards in Your Area Ohio’s weather hazards from early spring into summer include snowmelt and flooding, tornadoes, and thunderstorms. Visit the OCSWA website to learn more about severe weather safety and preparedness.

Prepare for a Flood: Learn and practice evacuation routes, shelter plans, and flash flood response. Gather supplies, including non-perishable foods, cleaning supplies, and water for several days, in case you must leave immediately or if services are cut off in your area.

Flooded Roadways: Never attempt to cross a flooded road on foot or in a vehicle. It only takes six inches of water to knock an adult off their feet, one foot of moving water can float a vehicle, and two feet of water can carry away most vehicles including pickup trucks and SUVs. Don’t chance it, find an alternative route!

Outdoor Warning Sirens: Many Ohio counties have outdoor warning sirens that sound when severe weather is imminent. Outdoor warning sirens are designed to be heard outdoors.

Alerts and Notifications: Getting weather and emergency information from reliable sources is important. Always have multiple means of receiving communications such as a NOAA All-Hazards Weather Radio and local television media weather apps. Other great sources for communications are Emergency Alert System (EAS) sent over television and radio channels. Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) are free notifications delivered to mobile devices as part of a public safety system.