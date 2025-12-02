Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Ohio Department of Transportation reports first snowplow of the season struck by SUV

CLEVELAND — An Ohio Department of Transportation snowplow was struck last week in Cuyahoga County, marking the first such incident this winter season.

According to ODOT District 12, a Hyundai SUV struck the plow on Interstate 77. No one was injured in the crash.

"If keeping our drivers safe and our trucks up and running is not enough motivation to give us room, then just remember: you will always lose against a snowplow," ODOT said.

Last year, more than a dozen ODOT snowplows were struck during the winter season.

