Ohio drivers paying some of the highest gas prices in the nation ahead of Memorial Day travel rush

CLEVELAND — Ohio drivers are paying some of the highest gas prices in the country just as millions of Americans prepare to travel for Memorial Day weekend.

According to AAA, Ohio now ranks 10th in the nation for gas prices, with the statewide average at approximately $4.72 a gallon as of Friday. Drivers in Ohio are paying noticeably more than those in neighboring states, including Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Michigan.

Experts say several factors are fueling the spike, including refinery disruptions in the Midwest and rising global oil prices tied to tensions in the Middle East.

AAA said Ohio is especially vulnerable when major Midwest refineries run into trouble.

One of the largest issues involves BP’s massive refinery in Whiting, Indiana, the Midwest's largest and one of the largest in the country. The refinery can process about 440,000 barrels of oil per day and supplies fuel across the region, according to Reuters.

A major issue is the ongoing labor dispute.

Around 800 workers have been locked out since March while contract talks continue with no resolution.

The union has accused BP of using the lockout to pressure workers into accepting concessions on pay, job cuts, and contract terms. BP said negotiations can only continue while the lockout remains in place.

Jim Garrity with AAA said refinery disruptions like the one in Whiting can quickly tighten fuel supplies across the Midwest, causing prices in states like Ohio to rise faster than in other parts of the country.

“You’ve definitely seen some regional disruptions, and Ohio’s gas today is the 10th highest in the nation,” he says.

But refinery problems are only part of the equation.

Oil prices have also risen globally amid tensions involving Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil shipping routes.

The timing is especially tough for drivers because Memorial Day weekend is traditionally one of the busiest travel holidays of the year and marks the unofficial start of the summer travel season.

Despite the higher prices, AAA projects more than 39 million Americans will travel by car this weekend, setting a new Memorial Day travel record.

“We’re not seeing it deter people from taking road trips,” Garrity said. “There’s an enthusiasm to get out there and take these trips.”

At local car dealerships, rising fuel prices are also changing consumer behavior.

Paul Qua with Classic Auto Group said interest in hybrids and electric vehicles has increased significantly in recent weeks, even among customers who normally prefer traditional gas-powered vehicles.

“That’s really the sweet spot in the car business right now,” Qua said.

AAA said meaningful relief at the pump will likely depend on refinery operations stabilizing and tensions in global oil markets easing.

But for now, millions of Americans are still expected to hit the road this Memorial Day weekend, even as Ohio drivers continue paying some of the highest gas prices in the country.

