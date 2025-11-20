Ohio House Republicans pass 'Baby Olivia Act'

COLUMBUS — The Ohio House has passed a new bill that would require a video about early human development to be included in public school curriculum, State Rep. Melanie Miller (R-Ashland) announced Thursday.

The video, called "Baby Olivia," was produced by the pro-life organization Live Action, which was also reviewed by several medical doctors. In the video, viewers watch the process of fertilization and fetal growth in the womb.

House Bill 485, also known as the Baby Olivia Act, requires each public school to provide human growth and development instruction for grades 5 through 12, including the "Meet Baby Olivia" video. A video that is "substantially similar" would also be allowed in its place.

According to House Republicans, the bill exempts chartered nonpublic schools. This video requirement only applies to public schools. Parents or guardians can have their child excused from the instruction with a written request.

The legislation now heads to the Ohio Senate.

To read the legislation passed by the House, click here.