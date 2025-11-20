Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Ohio House Republicans pass 'Baby Olivia Act'

State Representatives passed the legislation 59-27, which requires a video depicting fetal growth in the womb as part of grades 5 through 12 instruction
Ohio Statehouse in Columbus.
The Ohio Statehouse.
Ohio Statehouse in Columbus.
Ohio Statehouse in Columbus.
Posted

COLUMBUS — The Ohio House has passed a new bill that would require a video about early human development to be included in public school curriculum, State Rep. Melanie Miller (R-Ashland) announced Thursday.

The video, called "Baby Olivia," was produced by the pro-life organization Live Action, which was also reviewed by several medical doctors. In the video, viewers watch the process of fertilization and fetal growth in the womb.

House Bill 485, also known as the Baby Olivia Act, requires each public school to provide human growth and development instruction for grades 5 through 12, including the "Meet Baby Olivia" video. A video that is "substantially similar" would also be allowed in its place.

According to House Republicans, the bill exempts chartered nonpublic schools. This video requirement only applies to public schools. Parents or guardians can have their child excused from the instruction with a written request.

The legislation now heads to the Ohio Senate.

To read the legislation passed by the House, click here.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.