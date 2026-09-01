Ohio launches pediatric cancer care navigation program

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed an order today creating a new Pediatric Complex Care Navigation Program to help families of children diagnosed with cancer.

The program is part of the Ohio Department of Health and will provide families with a single point of contact to connect them to resources they may need after a child is diagnosed with cancer — from Medicaid coverage to finding a doctor.

"Instead of spending hours searching for the right connection, we believe that our new navigator can provide families with the tools to get answers to specific questions right away," DeWine said.

The program expands Ohio's existing complex medical help program. The Health Department will add more staff to operate it.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, director of the Ohio Department of Health, said the navigators will serve as partners for parents going through the process.

"Navigators will be a parent's partner...There to help relieve some of the burden they're carrying, lessening some of that stress. Knowledgeable guides in a complex and usually unfamiliar healthcare environment," Vanderhoff said.

During today's announcement, DeWine was joined by parents who lost their son to cancer. Cassie Zurlinden spoke about why the program is needed.

"Governor DeWine and his team were there when we needed someone to help us navigate a system that felt impossible while our son was running out of time, and we'll always be grateful for that. But every family should have that kind of hope. That's why this program matters," Zurlinden said.