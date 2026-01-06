Ohio lawmakers reintroduce bill to advance modern airship research

Two Ohio representatives have reintroduced bipartisan legislation to support the research and development of modern airships for sustainable transportation, disaster response, and humanitarian aid.

U.S. Representatives Emilia Sykes and Dave Joyce reintroduced the Airship Improvement Research for Safety and Humanitarian Innovation Projects Act on Monday. The bill would allow NASA to launch research initiatives exploring how airships can improve safety, reduce noise and environmental impact and enhance resiliency in hard-to-reach areas.

WEWS

"Airships are not just part of our history, they are part of our future," Sykes said.

Ohio's 13th Congressional District, which Sykes represents, is home to the world-famous Goodyear Blimp and the Akron Airdock. The legislation would support the community's leadership in airship technology and encourage innovative uses of airships to safely deliver supplies, reach communities in need, and respond to natural disasters in an environmentally friendly way.

Joyce, who represents Ohio's 14th Congressional District, emphasized the state's aviation legacy.

"From the Wright Brothers to the NASA Glenn Research Center, Ohio has a rich history of advancing aviation technology," Joyce said. "We must continue that legacy by investing in research and development across the full spectrum of aircraft, including airships, which have unique capabilities that allow them to service remote areas or those affected by disaster."

The AIRSHIP Act would give NASA authority to award grants to teams from universities, industry, and government to advance next-generation airship technologies. The legislation has received endorsements from Goodyear and the University of Akron.

To be clear, the Goodyear blimp isn’t really a blimp anymore. The newer models, such as Wingfoot One, are technically airships because they have an internal frame, meaning they no longer fully deflate.

Dr. Craig Menzemer, dean of the University of Akron's College of Engineering and Polymer Science, said the institution is pleased to endorse the bill.

"Akron's rich history in airship technology has made a meaningful impact on both the city and the state of Ohio," Menzemer said. "We look forward to opportunities for our faculty and students to continue leading research and technology initiatives that advance innovations in the airship industry."