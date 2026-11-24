NORTHEAST OHIO — State officials are warning about a dangerous new trend among teenage drivers called "Beat the Sign."

The Ohio School Safety Center said the challenge involves teen drivers hitting high speeds to see how many intersections they can run without stopping — often while filming themselves on their phones.

The trend may be connected to at least one crash in Northeast Ohio, according to the Ohio School Safety Center.

Emily Torok, executive director of the Ohio School Safety Center, said a school superintendent in the area alerted the center after learning about the challenge. The superintendent believes filming the challenge may have played a role in a local crash.

The Ohio School Safety Center works with schools and first responders to prevent and respond to safety threats. Torok said the center is now raising awareness so teens understand how this viral activity could lead to serious injury or death.

"It's not worth the likes, it's not worth the posts, the clout on social media when you could lose your life," Torok said.

Local driving schools are also raising concerns. Mary Kay Speckhart, a training manager with Professional Driving School, said she was shocked when she heard about the challenge. She identified several safety concerns, starting with speed, which can affect a driver's response time. She also pointed to distracted driving and the age of the drivers participating.

Speckhart said teen drivers often underestimate their stopping and perception distance.

"When they are behind the wheel, they are responsible for their actions," She said. "So, as an adult, when they are behind the wheel, they are taking their lives and other people's lives in their hands."

Speckhart said drivers should stay alert and look in every direction before moving through an intersection.

For parents, Speckhart said there are apps available to track their teen driver's driving habits. She also encouraged parents to teach teens to be good passengers — limiting distractions for their friends and encouraging safe behavior behind the wheel.