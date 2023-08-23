Ohio PTA calls for seatbelts on school buses after Clark County crash kills student

Following a school bus crash in Clark County that left one child dead and more than 20 injured, the Ohio PTA is asking for school buses to be equipped with seatbelts.

There were no seatbelts in the bus involved in the crash, and the student killed was thrown from the bus.

The group has been advocating for the addition of seatbelts for a long time, and in 1998, the National PTA called for all new buses purchased by districts to be equipped with seatbelts.

However, Angela Revay, the president of the Ohio PTA, said the topic does not garner much attention.

"The focus has kind of gotten to the back burner, and I think the focus on having some regulations or legislation definitely needs to be revisited,” Revay said. “We've not stopped advocating for this very topic in any of our organizations or the state PTA organizations in local units across the United States, but clearly, now I think maybe we can hopefully get the legislature to say, ‘hey, this isn't something new, we've been talking about it for a long time, and it really needs to come to the forefront.’"

RELATED: 1 student dead, multiple injured after school bus crash in Southwest Ohio

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 5

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.