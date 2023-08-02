Ohio Republicans push for chaplains in schools in new bill

CLEVELAND — HB240 could permit public schools across Ohio to employ chaplains to provide support services. The bill's primary sponsor, Republican State Rep. Reggie Stoltzfus, said he was inspired by a similar bill that passed in Texas. He felt Ohio students and staff needed more community-based support in times of adversity, like a loss within a district.

“I imagine these people are going to be very well known in the communities and very well trusted,” said Stoltzfus, 50th House District. “I don’t think a school administrator would bring in someone not trustworthy or that the community doesn't trust. I think they would use really good discretion on that.”

A lack of counselors is impacting schools statewide, but Ohio Education Association President, Scott DiMauro, believes HB240 is not the solution for the shortage.

“The absolutely the wrong way to approach this issue would be to lower standards of quality, lower professional standards, and have people who aren't appropriately trained doing work in terms of mental health support for students in a way that could potentially cause more harm than good,” said DiMauro.

The definition of a “chaplain” is broad. It's defined as a member of the clergy attached to a private chapel, institution, ship, or branch of the armed forces. One of the HB240’s co-sponsors, Rep. Gary Click, thinks this bill does not infringe on the separation of church and state. Click has personal experience being a police and hospice chaplain.

“Sometimes it’s just someone to talk to, and sometimes it’s not always someone that shares your same religious beliefs,” said Click, 88th House District. “We are not there pushing an agenda; we are there to meet their needs where they are.”

This bill has yet to receive its hearing and be debated. Democrat Rep. Casey Weinstein said anything can happen when it comes to Ohio's General Assembly.

“This kind of extreme legislation seems to be finding its way to the floor, and when it gets to the floor, it gets the votes,” said Weinstein, 34th House District. “So, it's something that I think we need to be very proactive in how we communicate to our representatives about. This is dangerous and a huge overreach and an infringement on parental rights and student rights.”

