Ohio sales tax holiday is back and it's a bit lackluster

CLEVELAND — Ohio’s back-to-school sales tax holiday is underway, but shoppers hoping for the broad savings offered over the past two years may notice a major difference.

This year, the tax-free weekend runs from Friday, Aug. 7, through Sunday, Aug. 9 and applies only to certain back-to-school purchases.

Clothing priced at $75 or less per item qualifies for the exemption, along with school supplies and instructional materials priced at $20 or less per item.

For some parents, the shorter holiday and lower price limits make it harder to take advantage of the savings.

Michelle Sikes, a Northeast Ohio mom, said her family already has plans this weekend.

“I think if it were longer it would be easy to squeeze in more. But we already have plans,” she said.

She also questions whether the current limits reflect what families are actually spending to get children ready for school.

“It doesn’t reflect the cost of living and the money you spend to be ready for school,” she said.

The rules are a significant change from Ohio’s expanded sales tax holidays in 2024 and 2025.

During those holidays, many items priced at $500 or less qualified for the tax exemption, including electronics, home goods and sporting equipment.

That expansion was approved by the Ohio General Assembly but was scheduled to last only two years.

“That was sunset after two years, and now we're back to the normal back-to-school sales tax holiday,” said Tim Lynch of the Ohio Department of Taxation.

One important detail for shoppers: the price limits apply to each individual item, not the total purchase.

That means shoppers can buy several qualifying pieces of clothing or school supplies in the same transaction and still receive the tax exemption.

Discounts can also help shoppers get an item under the qualifying price limit. If a coupon, store promotion or loyalty discount reduces an item’s price below the threshold, that item may qualify for the tax break.

There is also a bigger tax holiday planned for next year.

“It’s going to be 14 days and under $500 like the last two years,” Lynch said.

For now, Ohio shoppers have until 11:59 p.m. Sunday to take advantage of this year’s back-to-school sales tax holiday.

