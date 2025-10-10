Ohio schools continue tackling chronic absenteeism

CLEVELAND — Ohio has updated its school attendance laws because the state says chronic absenteeism is an urgent issue.

While trending downward in recent years, Ohio’s chronic absenteeism rate is 25.1%. The state wants to cut that number in half over the next five years.

They plan to do that by shifting the focus from unexcused absences to supporting early interventions.

Schools are required to put their attendance plan updates into action starting next school year. It is how Metro Catholic School in Cleveland says it has found success.

Chronic absenteeism isn't just a concern for public schools, but chartered non-public schools like Metro Catholic, as well.

Just after 7 a.m., cars start lining up for drop off at Metro Catholic School on Cleveland’s west side.

"Bye, love you," children say to their parents as they close the car doors and head inside. Many students head into the lunchroom to eat breakfast before starting their school day.

Morning drop-off is a special time for many families, getting to spend some brief but quality time together.

It's also a busy time, said dad, Jose.

"Wake up, breakfast, get the kids up, get them breakfast, pack lunches, get everybody out the door," he said.

Every day across Northeast Ohio, families and students are doing their best to get to school on time and ready to learn.

"I think it’s very important," said one grandmother at drop-off. "They miss out with even one day being out."

Joe Gehring, principal at Metro Catholic, said the school has about 320 students in grades pre-K through 8th.

"Awesome kids, awesome families," he said. "Love to learn, come in smiling and helps me start my day off good!"

Metro Catholic School, along with the three other Partnership Schools in Cleveland, decreased chronic absenteeism by 4% from 2024 to 2025.

"What we try to do is we’ll talk with the families, work with them, and say, ‘Hey, what can we do to help,’” said Gehring.

He said it is a team effort, using data to track problems and progress. Like transportation barriers or issues at home.

“Sometimes with the older students it’s a bus pass," he said. "Sometimes, with the younger students, it’s just talking with them and figuring out, 'Hey, how can we help out with the morning routine?’”

The Cleveland Browns are also part of the team effort.

Metro Catholic is among the 61 Northeast Ohio school districts the Browns partner with for their Stay in the Game! Attendance Network.

Some of the prizes the kids can win for having good attendance from the Browns include a signed football, a jersey, and a Rubik’s Cube.

Ohio is tackling attendance, shifting the law to support early intervention for students at risk of becoming chronically absent, which is defined as missing 10% of the school year.

Statewide, last year, one in four students was chronically absent. Data shows it makes a child less likely to read on grade level or graduate.

"It's really tough to have the full confidence as a learner if you’re missing a lot of school," said Gehring.

Morisi Simibi, a sixth grader at Metro Catholic, has perfect attendance.

"Very proud," said his dad, Dieudomne Simibi.

He said with six kids at home, the key for their family is getting everyone up early and going on a schedule.

"Getting to school on time is very important," Simibidi said.

And punctuality is important for Morisi’s future.

"I want to be a NASA worker," Morisi Simibi said.

Zachary Garnett has perfect attendance, too. It's important to him to be at school, he said.

"To see what the world has for me," said Zachary.

"We're going to keep it going until it’s graduating time," said his mom, Anna.

She said vitamins, hand washing and good meals help keep her kids healthy and in class.

"I know I had it rough when I was little," she said. "So, I think it’s more important for them to get their education."

Metro Catholic said while pleased by its progress in reducing chronic absenteeism, there’s still work to do. Like increasing daily attendance. Last year, it was 89%. They are aiming for 95%.

Principal Gehring said from the parents and kids to the teachers and administrators— it takes a village.

"Because we’re all in this together,” he said.