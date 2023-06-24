BEREA, Ohio — There’s a unique look and sound coming from the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds.

Ohio Scottish Games returns for its 46th year

“We all come together to do our best together,” said Knights of Valour Jouster, Andrew Hoffman.

The Ohio Scottish Games has been bringing the community together now for 46 years, offering a one-of-a-kind opportunity to enjoy fun activities like the sport of jousting.

“I just want to see jousting in front of more eyes as possible,” said Hoffman.

Andrew Hoffman says he’s always had a love for horses, so he says getting involved in the game came naturally to him.

“I wanted a little more excitement in my life, so I decided to get on the horse now instead of under them and started hitting people,” said Hoffman.

Others like Christy Fontenot joined because she says she likes what the game represents.

“It was Knights of Valour that came down to joust, and it was my first time seeing full contact jousting, and I fell in love with it instantly,” said Knights of Valour Head Squire Christy Fontenot.

Fontenot says she’s also proud to be one of the few women participating in jousting to show girls and women they can do it too.

“To see a female jouster, it’s everything to them. It just opens the world,” said Fontenot.

Most importantly, all athletes, including Larry Dupler, say it’s about having fun.

“I didn’t realize I would love horses as much as I do, but I do enjoy being with them and realizing they are our partners in the show, so if we’re good to them, and we teach them and train with them, we look better. They look better. I mean, they’re the superstars. We’re just on their back,” said Knights of Valour Jouster, Larry Dupler.

Check out other fun activities

