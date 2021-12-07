Ohio sees 8% increase in deer harvested during gun season compared to previous 3 years

CLEVELAND — Hunters harvested 70,413 deer during the first week of Ohio's gun season ending on Dec. 5, which is an 8% increase over the average of the last three years during the same weeklong period, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.

Hunters can participate again in deer gun season on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 18-19.

Hunters harvested 25,263 bucks, 36,096 does and 8,021 button bucks.

“All deer taken by hunters are required to be entered into Ohio’s game check system,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “The information collected during the game check process is critically important to the Division of Wildlife for planning quality deer management into the future.”

Coshocton County led the state again in deer checked this year, which totaled 2,403 deer.

The other top counties includeODNR sees rise in next generation of deer hunters, who are shooting and spending big bucks in Ohio

Tuscarawas—2,204

Muskingum—2,107

Ashtabula—2,039

Knox—2,023

Guernsey—1,968

Carroll—1,767

Licking—1,712

Holmes—1, 645

Washington—1, 483

Because Ohio is known for quality deer hunting, residents from outside Ohio come to the state for hunting. The top five states for purchasing a nonresident hunting license in Ohio, include Pennsylvania, Michigan, West Virginia, North Carolina and New York.

RELATED:

ODNR sees rise in next generation of deer hunters, who are shooting and spending big bucks in Ohio

Deer gun hunting season opens today for Ohio hunters

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.