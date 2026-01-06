Ohio sees surge in flu cases as 30 states report very high activity levels

CLEVELAND — Ohio is among 30 states currently reporting very high levels of flu activity, with Cuyahoga County experiencing a significant surge in cases since flu season began in September.

Jana Rush with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health said the county has seen more than 2,600 emergency department visits and over 200 hospitalizations related to flu cases so far this season.

"This is a very high level of activity right now," Rush said.

Health experts say these numbers are higher than normal for this early in the flu season. The typical symptoms - coughing, sneezing, chills, and fever - are leading to longer waiting times to see doctors across the region.

"The flu is everywhere, outpatient, emergency department as well as in the hospital," said Dr. Camille Sabella, director of pediatric infectious diseases at Cleveland Clinic Children's Hospital.

Sabella noted that this year's flu season started earlier than usual.

"I will say that flu this year has come a little earlier than we usually see," Sabella said.

The illness is affecting both children and adults, with cases rising significantly in December and early January. Experts said last year's flu activity in Ohio was highest in February. Flu season runs from the end of September through May.