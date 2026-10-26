Ohio State Highway Patrol cadets sign on as largest class in nearly a decade begins its journey

BROOK PARK, Ohio — Signing day has arrived for the Ohio State Highway Patrol's newest recruits, as 91 cadets across the state put pen to paper on their journey to become state troopers.

Cadets gathered to sign before beginning their training.

News 5's Tiffany Tarpley spoke with Trooper Jacob Engle of the Ohio State Highway Patrol recruitment office.

"Today is the first day of their official time. It starts the training at the academy, but this is a way for them to come, they sign, they get to bring their families in. It's an opportunity to see a patrol post, meet hopefully their future post commander. It's kind of like the first official day towards that journey to become a state trooper," Engle said.

Signing day is being held in all nine districts throughout the state. At the Brook Park post, 12 cadets from the Cleveland district were recognized before they started their training.

Engle, a former cadet himself, described what the moment means to the recruits.

"There's a sense of pride obviously with the process that goes into getting to this point. Probably some nervousness, you know, a little scared, but there's a lot of excitement and there's a lot of pride that goes into getting ready to start what's going to be a journey for the rest of your life," Engle said.

The cadets face six months of training in Columbus before they can graduate and become troopers.

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