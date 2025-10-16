Ohio State Highway Patrol honors trooper killed in line of duty in Mahoning County near Youngstown

The Ohio State Highway Patrol honored a trooper who was killed while in the line of duty Thursday morning in Canfield, Ohio, about 20 minutes southwest of Youngstown, according to OSHP.

Around 11:52 a.m., Trooper Nicholas P. Cayton, 40, responded to State Route 11 northbound, south of U.S. 244 for reports of a disabled 2024 Kenworth semi tractor-trailer, OSHP said.

Officials said that as Cayton was sitting in his marked vehicle with his emergency overhead lights activated, a 2007 Mack Granite truck slammed into his cruiser, pushing it to the back of the tractor-trailer on the side of the road, injuring the man Cayton was assisting.

Cayton died on the scene, according to the patrol. The man he helped was life-flighted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The man driving the Mack truck was uninjured, officials said.

The crash remains under investigation.