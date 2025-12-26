Ohio State Highway Patrol investigates fatal 2-car crash in Carlisle Township

The Elyria Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-car crash that left one person dead in Lorain County Friday afternoon, according to OSHP.

At approximately 1:24 p.m., OSHP responded to the crash that took place on State Route 301 in Carlisle Township.

According to OSHP, a preliminary investigation revealed that a black 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser began traveling on SR 301 when a black 2025 Ford F-350 heading northbound on SR 301 approached the Chrysler.

The Ford began to pass the Chrysler as the Chrysler turned left, then the Ford struck the Chrysler, ultimately pushing both vehicles off the left side of the road, the Elyria Post said.

OSHP said a 71-year-old woman from Burbank who was a passenger in the Chrysler was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Chrysler, a 63-year-old from Burbank, was seriously injured and taken to UH Elyria Hospital.

The driver of the Ford, a 46-year-old man from Wellington, sustained minor injuries, and a 55-year-old passenger from Creston who was also in the car was uninjured, OHSP said.

The OSHP said the crash remains under investigation.