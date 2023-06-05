Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash in Ashtabula County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that took place on State Route 534 south of Interstate 90 in Ashtabula County on May 22.

Ryan Thompson, 40, was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck south when a white minivan made a left turn onto State Route 534 right in front of Thompson, causing him to veer off the road to the right, OHSP said.

Thompson crashed into an unoccupied vehicle on the side of the road and later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information on the white minivan is asked to call OSHP at 440-969-1155.

