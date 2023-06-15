Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash on State Route 45

The Ashtabula Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday.

A Ford Explorer struck a motorcycle while going northbound on State Route 45, according to a news release from OSHP. The 28-year-old man driving the motorcycle attempted to overtake the Ford Explorer and a semi-truck when he struck the Ford Explorer as it was attempting to take a left onto New London Road. The motorcycle driver drove off the roadway and struck a tree.

The motorcycle driver died from his injuries, OSHP officials said.

The crash is still under investigation.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Evening

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.