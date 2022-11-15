Ohio State Highway Patrol recruits new troopers with TikTok

COLUMBUS, Ohioi — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is taking a different avenue to recruit new troopers. The agency said it will harness the reach of social media and use the platform TikTok.

OSHP said it will use the social media giant to "promote interaction and create a community of engagement with those seeking to make a difference in their communities and looking for a career of service."

The agency will use the handle @OfficialOSHP. The new account launched Wednesday, which also marks OSHP's 89th birthday.

“Launching our new TikTok account on November 15, which is the Patrol’s 89th birthday, was intentional as it further illustrates our commitment to engaging with the public we serve and protect,” Colonel Charles A. Jones, patrol superintendent, said. “TikTok provides us with another avenue to begin conversations with individuals who we know are looking for a meaningful career of service.”

The account will be used primarily for recruitment purposes, but OSHP said they will also post traffic safety messages as well.

Anyone interested in applying for a position with the OSHP can also visit its website.

