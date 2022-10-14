OSHP changes policy to allow troopers to cover arm tattoos with long sleeve uniforms

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has expanded its tattoo acceptance policy for troopers, allowing current and new employees to have arm tattoos, provided they wear a long-sleeve uniform to cover them.

Visible tattoos above the neckline or below the wrist are still prohibited, according to an online FAQ about the OSHP’s new policy. Exceptions may be made for “a conservative wedding band/civil union tattoo, brand, or body art on the ring finger of one hand,” contingent on approval by the Office of Personnel and review on a case-by-case basis.

Troopers that would have visible tattoos in the short-sleeve uniform will be required to wear the long-sleeve uniform year-round to cover the tattoos, according to a news release from OSHP. The agency is currently researching and testing different uniform fabrics and fit options for long sleeve uniforms to wear during the summer months.

Troopers who wear the long-sleeve uniform will also be required to wear a tie and division-issues straw or felt Stetson hat, according to the seasonal schedule, the FAQ states.

“We are, and always have been, a professional organization built upon serving the people of Ohio. With this change we will continue to do just that, while also recognizing the diversity of those who wish to serve," said Colonel Charles Jones.

Jones, who became the OSHP’s 20th Superintendent in August, said that same month that the agency is facing manpower issues.

“We’re down about 200 troopers, and we need troopers all over the state,” he told news radio station WFIN.

According to the OSHP’s recruiting website, base pay for new troopers starts at $18.66 per hour or $55,532 a year but would total $62,058 in the first year with supplements and overtime. Troopers who have worked for OSHP for six years have a base pay of $70,450, or $81,042 with supplements and overtime.

OSHP is not the only Ohio law enforcement agency to relax its tattoo policies to boost flagging recruitment.

Wayne Drummond, named Cleveland Police’s 41st chief of police in July, said he approved a new policy that would allow officers to have and display their tattoos, as well as sport facial hair, beards, and ballcaps on patrol.

News 5 has reported extensively on how dangerously understaffed the Cleveland Police Department is and the issues it has caused.

RELATED:

Middletown Police in Southwest Ohio announced in August that it would allow its officers to display their tattoos instead of covering them up as previous policy required.

The department said the hope is the move to allow tattoos will help with recruitment.

"We're trying new things. The tattoo culture has gained popularity in general over the last several years. Chances are you know someone or several someones with a tattoo. We are also hoping to attract new employees that may have been apprehensive about applying here due to the tattoo restrictions," the department said.

