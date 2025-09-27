Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Ohio State Highway Patrol welcomes 178th Cadet Class

Recruits celebrate signing day and begin their journey to serve and protect Ohioans
Signing Day OHP
Ohio State Highway Patrol
Signing Day OHP
Posted

CLEVELAND — Signing Day for the 178th Cadet Class of the Ohio State Highway Patrol happened earlier this week.

The road to becoming an OSHP Trooper also started this week, marked by a significant milestone.

On Monday, recruits and their loved ones gathered at their nearest district headquarters to celebrate as they signed their letters of intent, officially committing to the next academy class.

On Tuesday, 50 cadets reported to Columbus, kicking off their intensive training at the academy.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.