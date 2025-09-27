Ohio State Highway Patrol welcomes 178th Cadet Class

CLEVELAND — Signing Day for the 178th Cadet Class of the Ohio State Highway Patrol happened earlier this week.

The road to becoming an OSHP Trooper also started this week, marked by a significant milestone.

On Monday, recruits and their loved ones gathered at their nearest district headquarters to celebrate as they signed their letters of intent, officially committing to the next academy class.

On Tuesday, 50 cadets reported to Columbus, kicking off their intensive training at the academy.