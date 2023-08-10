Ohio State Reformatory plans for 30th anniversary of 'The Shawshank Redemption'

Just one year from Wednesday will mark the 30th anniversary of the movie "The Shawshank Redemption," and the Ohio State Reformatory is planning something big.

This classic movie was released in 1994 and filmed in the Ohio State Reformatory.

The weekend-long event will take place from August 9-11, 2024, on the Shawshank Trail in Mansfield, Ashland and Upper Sandusky.

Specifics of the event have not yet been released, but fans can follow the Shawshank Trail’s website and Facebook as new details will be released throughout the year.

