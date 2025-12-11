Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Ohio Turnpike toll rates to rise in January 2026

The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission approved a 2.7% toll increase set to take effect next year, but they say the rates remain among the lowest in the nation.
New Mainline Toll Plaza nearing completion near Lordstown as part of the new Ohio Turnpike's new toll collection system.
Drivers traveling the Ohio Turnpike will face slightly higher tolls starting Jan. 1, 2026. Both passenger and commercial vehicles will see modest increases, with the overall rate adjustment at 2.7%.

A full westbound trip across the 241-mile Turnpike will cost about $19 for passenger vehicles and $74 for commercial vehicles, while eastbound fares will be slightly lower.

The Eastgate Toll Plaza near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border will continue charging a flat-rate toll for westbound travelers, while eastbound drivers will not pay a toll at this plaza.

Despite the increase, Ohio Turnpike tolls remain among the lowest in the nation. The toll adjustment, approved by the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission, covers operating costs, debt service, and infrastructure improvements without using tax dollars.

Public input was gathered during three hearings in early 2023 before the Commission approved the 2024-2028 Schedule of Tolls in April 2023.

For more information, visit ohioturnpike.org.

