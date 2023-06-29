Ohio universities say they remain committed to diversity after Supreme Court ruling on race-based admissions

Universities in Northeast Ohio have released statements indicating that they will continue to encourage and support diversity in their student bodies after the Supreme Court ruled that race cannot be a factor in college admissions.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday that race cannot be a factor in college admissions, overturning a precedent last set in Grutter v. Bollinger in 2003. The court ruled in a 6-3 decision, with the three liberal justices being in the minority.

Institutions across the country have included race-based admission programs to increase admissions for people in marginalized groups. Many states outlawed this practice, but it was still common at some of the best universities in the country.

Kent State University President Todd Diacon sent a statement to the community stating that their commitment to providing "opportunities of a students-first education at Kent State is unwavering."

“With kindness and respect, we will continue to encourage and support a diverse student body across all our campuses,” Diacon said.

In the statement, Diacon said that last week, a team from three different universities visited Kent State to assess their enrollment practices, and it concluded the university “truly creates a sense of belonging.”

“One thing is clear: This Supreme Court outcome will not affect our deep commitment to access and completion for all Kent State students,” Diacon concluded.

Baldwin Wallace University officials said they have a leadership team reviewing how the institution will adapt to the changes in the best way to serve their students.

“Baldwin Wallace is distinctively tied to the values of diversity and inclusion in all its forms,” said Shawn Salamone, director of Public Information at Baldwin Wallace. “We remain dedicated to build upon that legacy as a core strength that benefits every member of our campus community.”

