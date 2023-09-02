Ohio's Hospice LifeCare launching series to help adults grieving the loss of a loved one

Everyone experiences grief in their life—especially when losing a loved one. How that grief is processed has a direct impact on individuals and those around them.

Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare is offering a seven-week adult grief group beginning September 13.

The free series, open to the public, is called Faces of Grief. Registration is required. It’s being held at the Marilyn B. and Mark E. Gustafson Center for Supportive Care at Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare at 1900 Akron Road in Wooster.

David Hargrave, a bereavement counseling processional with Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare, is leading the series.

He appeared on Good Morning Cleveland on Saturday.

“There is a lot of grief and a lot of loss that we've all experienced in our society,” Hargrave said. “This group is an opportunity to help adults that are grieving, or supporting someone who is grieving, process that grief.”

Hargrave said it's common for those who are grieving to say, ‘I’m not myself.’

“Grief blocks untold human potential and growth opportunities,” he said. “When a person is grieving unprocessed or unintegrated loss, it impacts our interpersonal relationships (and) our ability to focus- creativity. So, it’s important that we have healthy opportunities and avenues to process and acknowledge that grief.”

Ohio's Hospice LifeCare The Faces of Grief series begins September 13.

“Our society, in general, is grief and death averse. We're uncomfortable. It makes us feel awkward. But the path forward is really being able to integrate those losses.”

Topics covered during the group sessions will include:



Myths About Grief

Common and Normal Grief Reactions

Different Grieving Styles

The Four Tasks of Mourning

Acknowledging the Secondary Losses

Factors That Influence the Grief Journey

Taking Care of Yourself During the Journey of Grief.

Hargrave said in terms of myths, “One of those is that talking about our deceased person only makes the pain last longer. Another common myth is that if to work through our grief means putting our loved one out of our minds and moving forward. That’s a myth. In fact, in order to move forward in a healthy way, it's about finding those ways to keep a sense of connection or show that our loved one matter.”

Another common myth, he said, revolves around children.

“There's this idea that it's better to shield and protect children from loss. But that is untrue. The research shows that if a child is old enough to love, they're old enough to grieve. And so, providing those opportunities to address these myths to normalize the grieving process is a significant part of grief integration.”

Additional information and resources:



Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Sunday Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.