OHSAA urges schools to follow safety protocols during football season

AKRON, Ohio — While some schools get back to action this Friday night, others are still waiting on the sidelines.

Triway High School was forced to cancel their first two games due to a player testing positive for COVID-19. The games won’t be rescheduled and declared as a “no contest.”

Although Ohio lifted most statewide pandemic-related health orders back in June, the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OSHAA) is still urging schools to follow safety protocols, despite no restrictions being in place.

There are currently no mandates regarding vaccinations and social distancing. The only requirement from OSHAA mirrors the CDC and federal guidelines that masks must be used on public transportation, which includes school buses.

OHSAA also recommends that coaches and students who are eligible for vaccinations get shots. Those who remain unvaccinated maintain social distancing and wear masks in indoor facilities as well as in crowded outdoor situations.

Akron Public Schools say they are utilizing electronic ticketing and there are no capacity limits on seating. The only mask requirement is for indoor sports, like volleyball.

“Being outside helps in the fall as is every fall sport except volleyball so that really helps with the circulation of air you know we're hoping the surge in positive cases doesn't continue,” said Akron Public Schools Athletic Director Joe Vassalotti.

Athletes who test positive for COVID-19 are encouraged to get medical clearance before returning to practice or games. Proper sanitation measures like hand washing and sanitizer are also recommended.

