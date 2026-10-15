OHSP: Woman seriously injured after crashing into Canton Fire vehicle on I-77

CANTON, Ohio — A two-vehicle crash involving a Canton City Fire vehicle left a woman seriously injured late Wednesday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OHSP).

Around 11:28 p.m., crews responded to the scene on Interstate Route 77 southbound near mile post 107.5 in Canton. OHSP says the Canton Fire Department, and police department were already at the scene to respond to a crash that took place an hour earlier. The left and center lanes were blocked by a Canton Fire vehicle while the right lane remained open.

OHSP says 38-year-old Rachel Dawkins, driving a 2024 Toyota Corolla, was traveling southbound in the center lane when she struck a Canton Fire vehicle operated by 51-year-old Canton Fire Officer Christopher Burkhardt. This was the fire vehicle blocking the center and left lanes from traffic.

Dawkins failed to change lanes or slow down in the moments before the crash, according to OHSP.

The collision caused the Toyota to overturn and slide off the right side of the roadway, according to OHSP. The Canton Fire vehicle spun around and came to rest facing east.

Dawkins was left seriously injured following the crash. OHSP says she was taken to Aultman Hospital for treatment. Burkhardt's injuries were described as minor, but he was also taken to the Aultman Hospital for treatment.

OHSP says this crash remains under investigation.