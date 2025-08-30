Oktoberfest Cleveland returns for two weekends of food, beer and fun

CLEVELAND — Oktoberfest is back at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, bringing with it plenty of food, beer, live music and fun.

The annual event kicks off Friday, Aug. 29, and runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 1. The celebration picks back up the following weekend, Friday, Sept. 5 and Saturday, Sept. 6. Hours vary by day, with gates opening at 4 p.m. on Fridays and noon on weekends.

John Roberto, the official chef of Oktoberfest, said the event is all about community.

“You know this community really loves a giant party. A way to end the summer. It’s a tight community and they just come out and they love the good food, the beer, the music, the entertainment. There’s so much to do here. You could spend multiple days.”

The festival, located at 19201 East Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights, features Bavarian brews, bratwurst, polka dancing, local vendors and entertainment for all ages.

Organizers say it’s one of the biggest annual traditions in Northeast Ohio, drawing thousands of people each year to celebrate the end of summer with a little German flair.